Employers turned away because of tattoos

EMPLOYERS could be turning away talented staff because they have tattoos, a senior employment lawyer has warned.

New research shows the majority of employers are less likely to give a job to someone with tattoos on their neck, hand or face.

A YouGov survey of HR decision makers published this week found six in ten employers said they were ‘substantially’ less likely to hire someone with tattoos on their face.

Neck tattoos and hand tattoos were not viewed kindly by most employers in the survey either, with 66 per cent and 60 per cent respectively saying a candidate sporting them is less likely to be taken on.

Employment law expert Simon Rhodes, from Hampshire law firm Trethowans, said: ‘Visible tattoos have become more and more popular and so they have less of an impact than they did twenty years ago, but this week’s research shows that they can still affect your employment options.

‘If you have visible tattoos an employer might see you as a proud individual and not necessarily as a good team player.

‘That leaves a question mark over how well you’ll fit into the team, so give examples of how you’ve worked well as part of team when you apply for jobs.

‘Ultimately if you have a tattoo you have to accept that you may be stopping yourself from getting a job you really want, but equally employers should be open minded and focus on the needs of the job.’