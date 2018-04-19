Employment initiatives funded by Gunwharf

Have your say

GUNWHARF Quays shopping centre has launched a new funding project.

Gunwharf Quays Supporting Others’ Success aims to support the city’s long term unemployed by offering opportunities.

So far, the scheme has seen £20,000 worth of funding awarded to four local organisations.

Each year, community partners can make applications of up to £4,000.

The applications will be reviewed by a committee to ensure funding is allocated as effectively as possible.

To date, grants have been awarded to Lily and Lime, Motiv8 South, Volition Portsmouth and the Society of St James. a charity that supports homeless people in Portsmouth.

Operations director of St James, Jane Smith said: ‘Homelessness is an unfortunate event that could happen to any of us.

‘This grant will go a long way in creating an exciting network of education and employment opportunities for the vulnerable people in Portsmouth, in the hope that they will get back on their feet and live a life that they rightfully deserve.’

For further information visit gunwharf-quays.com.