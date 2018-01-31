Emsworth garage team ‘proud’ after winning award

Have your say

AN INDEPENDENT Porsche specialist workshop has won an award.

AW Motor Sport Ltd took home the Specialist Garage of the Year accolade at the inaugural Workshop Magazine awards.

Legions of professionals from the industry gathered at The Brewery in central London for the event.

The awards were hosted by motor racing legend Johnny Herbert, a winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours and ex-Formula One star.

All nominees had either been put forward by a colleague or customer or put themselves forward for a prize.

The workshop is based in Emsworth and has experience dealing with both classic and modern cars.

It aims to help drivers experiencing problems with newer vehicles whilst also striving to keep older cars on the road.

The garage specialises in servicing Porsches.

Workshop manager Tom Sage said that the team were proud to have won the award after finding out that they had been nominated.

He described his team as ‘very happy winners’ of the category.