Emsworth salon raises £500 for Rowans Hospice with charity pamper night

A HAIR salon enjoyed a night-full of blow-dries, massage, cupcakes and fizz in aid of Rowans Hospice last week.

On Friday, November 22, the team at Charter Cutting Company held a pamper night at their Emsworth salon to help them complete their yearly fundraising target of £2,500.

They hold the pamper night three to four times a year, but this was the first time the profits from ticket sales have been donated to charity.

Owner of the salon, Debbie Hulbert, sets the annual fundraising target to give back to the hospice that cared for her mum in the last stages of her life in 2014.

She said: ‘We love supporting Rowans Hospice, we decided to raise £2,500 this year for the refurb of the Rowans. Earlier this year in the summer we managed to raise £2000 but I just couldn’t let it get to the end of the year without doing the full amount. We normally just put the pamper nights on for us but thought we’d give them the profits this time.

‘We raised £500 on the night and we’re all thrilled - and tired. Hopefully everyone had a great time, it’s been fantastic.’

The team of eight hairdressing staff provided a drink and homemade cupcake to guests on reception, as well as a leave-in hair treatment and blow dry and choice of either hand massage or manicure.

Around 15 clients came along to the evening - with tickets priced at £30.

They also sold gift sets of hair products and held a raffle to win a hairdryer.

Each guest was given a goody bag filled with sweets and free hair products.

Debbie works closely with schools and colleges in the area to offer leavers opportunities in hairdressing as apprentices, as well as offering training sessions in the evenings.

Recently, the salon was awarded the Best Customer Experience award at the Hampshire Salon Awards.

The Rowans Hospice, in Purbrook, is fundraising £7.5m as part of its Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform its hospice and services for patients in the future.