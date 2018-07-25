Energy company breathes life back into high street 

AN ENERGY company is hoping to breathe life back into the country’s ailing high streets by opening new retail stores.

Utilita opened its first store in High Street, Gosport earlier this month, as part of a trial that could see it open stores across the country.

Steve Parker, director of retail at Utilita, said: ‘While a number of firms, including famous household brands, are closing shops, we believe there is still huge potential on Britain’s high streets.

‘Our research suggests many customers want to be able to interact with us directly rather than rely solely on the phone, email or on social media – the shop provides that option.

‘We are a Which? Top 5 supplier for customer satisfaction, which shows we take what our customers want very seriously.

‘We are very excited about this project. Other companies claim to be disruptors, but Utilita has consistently challenged the status quo.’

The new store will give energy efficiency advice and energy meter top-ups. There will also be an interactive area for children to learn about energy.

Steve said the scheme harks back to the old regional Electricity Board shops of the 70s and 80s and comes at a time when many household names are shutting up shop. He also revealed there are plans to offer other products and services in the store in the future.

He said: ‘In many ways, this is a throwback to the 70s and 80s when the regional utility board shops where a familiar site on the high street and anyone could pop in.

‘Those days were seemingly over but we want to bring energy back to the high street – in every sense.’

An official opening event took place on July 14, which saw a visit from Gosport deputy mayor Councillor Kathleen Jones and Utilita CEO Bill Bullen.

The firm also gave out free ice cream, goodie bags and held football displays on the street.