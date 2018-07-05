Energy company to open its first high street store – in Gosport

ENERGY brand Utilita is to open its first UK store – in Gosport.

Utilita’s store opens on Saturday, July 14, as part of a trial that could see it open similar stores nationwide.

The new store, at 67 High Street, Gosport, will offer energy efficiency advice, allow customers to top-up their energy meters and speak directly with Utilita staff. There will also be an interactive area for children to learn about energy.

Steve Parker, director of retail at Utilita, said: ‘While a number of firms are closing shops, we believe there is still huge potential on Britain’s high street.’