Engineer makes it on to technology awards list

Have your say

AN ENGINEER has been named as a finalist in technology awards.

Kimberly Norris, senior systems engineer at Lockheed Martin and a pilot officer at the RAF Air Cadets, has been honoured.

She is a finalist for the Rising Star Award in the FDM everywoman in Technology Awards.

She has previously completed a secondment to the Royal Navy’s maritime capability office where she worked closely with naval officers to develop a way of adopting autonomous systems.

The awards organiser said she has shown ‘innovative’ uses of unmanned technology in Unmanned Warrior Exercise in 2016.

And she has presented at Women in Engineering Day events for Leonardo MW, acting as a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) ambassador for Lockheed Martin and the Air Cadets.

The 2018 winners will be announced on February 8, 2018 at The London Hilton on Park Lane.

The ceremony will be preceded by the everywoman in Tech Forum: Energising Tomorrow’s World, a one-day conference with 600 delegates.

Buy tickets for the awards ceremony at everywoman.com.