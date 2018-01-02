Entrepreneur campaign helps to create 12 jobs

Have your say

A ENTREPRENEURIAL pilot scheme has helped business owners to create 12 new jobs in Portsmouth.

Small business owners recently celebrated graduating from the Entrepreneurial Spark Powered by NatWest campaign.

The business received over 500 hours of professional support and guidance through mentoring, networking and bootcamps.

The firms also managed to raise £245,600 in investment.

Partners of the project include NatWest, Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth, Little Kanga and Shaping Portsmouth.

Melinda O’Reilly, Entrepreneurial Spark’s project lead for the virtual hub in Portsmouth, said: ‘Running a virtual accelerator in Portsmouth has given us the chance to bring our entrepreneuring revolution to a new area, in particular targeting those starting businesses in areas considered disadvantaged.

‘Over the course of the three months we’ve seen a huge shift in the mindset and confidence of those who took part and they told us that they and their business had benefited greatly from the programme.’