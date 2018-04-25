Entrepreneur is thrilled with her royal reminder

A BUDDING entrepreneur is thrilled to have been invited to Prince Charles’s 70th Birthday Celebrations.

Carly Thompsett will make the trip to Buckingham Palace in May, but it won’t be the first time the 29-year-old has brushed shoulders with royalty.

Carly Thompsett with Prince Charles

Carly’s business, Anaphase Shop, was founded in Portsmouth three years ago under the care of the Prince’s Trust.

She said: ‘I sell a variety of products from slogan-clothing to custom made candles. I’ve even sold bath bombs that ease the symptoms of PMT.’

In December 2017, Carly quit her job to focus on her firm full time.

She added: ‘The Trust invited me to a networking day last year. A week before the event it was announced Prince Charles would attend. He was so down to earth.

‘There was no calling him ‘your highness’ or ‘sir’. He seemed genuinely interested in my products and asked lots of questions – he told me that he loves eBay!’

Last month, Carly received her invitation to the Prince’s 70th Birthday.

She said: ‘My mum is gutted that she can’t come but she’s going to help me pick out a posh hat and a nice outfit.

‘It’s such an honour because at 15 I found out I have dyslexia and dyspraxia. At school I was in the bottom set for everything so I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.’

On the news that the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth, Carly added that she has her own royal reminder.

She said: ‘My sister gave birth to a baby girl named Rosie just 30 minutes after the new prince was born, so we can’t wait to hear what Kate names the prince.

‘I plan to take Prince Charles a little Anaphase slogan shirt as a birthing gift – hopefully he will wear it!

‘Meghan and Harry’s wedding is three days before the event so I’ll definitely have lots of questions for Prince Charles.’