Entrepreneur Kaz is back at the first takeaway he worked in as a teen – this time as top boss

IT WAS the place that spurred entrepreneur Kaz Miah into business and now nearly three decades later he’s back as the boss.

Kaz started working at Indian takeaway Palash in London Road, Cowplain, when he was just 15 years old.

The new Palash menu

The youngster started in the kitchen as a tandoori chef, before working his way up to head chef, and then eventually branching out and setting up his own business.

Now, businessman Kaz runs several restaurant businesses across the area, including Kassia restaurants in Southsea, Cowplain and Drayton, and Purple Mango in Southsea.

Kaz, from Waterlooville, saw Palash was up for sale earlier this year and immediately saw its potential and snapped it up.

The 42-year-old said: ‘It was a sentimental thing. Because it was my first job, and I saw the previous owner struggling and trying to sell it, I couldn’t help but buy it. The worst case scenario for me would have been if it had not found a buyer and had to close.’

Kaz Miah with his business partner Syed Minul

Kaz has gone into business with Syed Minul, who has worked at several of Kaz’s restaurants over the years.

The pair, who took over last month, have started to make changes and give the place a refurb, with major changes planned – including a new menu, new dishes and new suppliers.

Kaz said: ‘It is great to have that venue and to put some time and love into it.

‘I want to make it somewhere that people want to come back to.’