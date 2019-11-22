Entry deadline for The News' Business Excellence Awards closes in

THE deadline for businesses across the city to enter The News’ Business Excellence Awards is quickly approaching, with only a few days until nominations will close.

The deadline to enter your own business or someone else’s business that you think is deserving is Friday, November 29.

The date has been extended from November 15.

There are 14 categories to enter, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

The black-tie awards event is being held in February at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21 2020.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday, December 2.

As well as entering the awards, there is an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor, which will see your business promoted and celebrated throughout the awards coverage.

Email helen.watt@jpimedia.co.uk for more details.