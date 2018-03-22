Established merchant in shortlist for top award

Have your say

COVERS Timber and Builders Merchants has been shortlisted for an award.

The firm, which has branches in Portsmouth, Gosport and Chichester, has been in operation for more than 170 years, with a chain of depots across the south.

The team has been named in the shortlist for Best Timber Brand category of the BMJ Industry Awards 2018.

The awards celebrate the UK merchanting industry, highlighting the brands and people that make the sector successful.

Covers is competing against five other businesses for the award.

Managing director Henry Green said: ‘We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award in the Timber Brand Category.

‘We pride ourselves on offering a high quality service and comprehensive selection of wood by importing timber directly from source.

‘Our on-site timber mills are equipped with fast and flexible wood working machinery that produce quality joinery and mouldings. We look forward to finding out if we are the winners at the awards ceremony in May.’