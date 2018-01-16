Event sponsor says entering 2018 awards is ‘no-brainer’

A DIRECTOR at Havant and South Downs College has announced his excitement as the team returns to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards 2018.

Director of business growth and innovation Aaron Butson is a strong advocate for the ceremony, and says that entering into the event is a ‘no-brainer’.

Aaron said: ‘When you arrive, you know you’re at a prestigious event.

‘The awards give people the opportunity to shout about themselves and the huge turnout demonstrates that people are listening and want to learn more.’

As sponsor of the Team of the Year category, Aaron and his team will be visiting shortlisted nominees to review the calibre of the candidates.

He said: ‘We want to see how teams are managed, their ethos and why they believe they should win.

‘Looking at the contenders, there are some very big players in our region.

‘Last year the entries were outstanding and competition was very tight, so we’re excited to see the calibre of the shortlist this year.

With over 400 apprentices at the college, Aaron said he was keen for these trainees to get the recognition they deserved.

He added: ‘We get a lot of interest in our apprenticeship scheme due to the quality of the programme.

‘We’ve put an apprentice forward for an award this year as we’ve seen what the win can do for professionals, no matter their level.’

To purchase your tickets for this glamorous event at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 23, visit jpsouthevents.co.uk.

Tickets for the black tie awards, which will be hosted by TV presenter Nicki Shields, includes a reception drink, three-course meal with half a bottle of wine, the awards ceremony with celebration, music and dancing until 12.30am.

You will also get access to an exclusive after party at Pryzm nightclub where a free drink will be waiting.