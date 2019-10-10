AN EX-Pompey player has launched a clothing line to combat and raise awareness for mental health.

Lee Bradbury launched Bridge clothing after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing his best friend Ryan McKinlay in a boating accident four years ago.

The ex-Havant and Waterlooville FC manager suffered anxiety, panic attacks and nightmares after the accident and wanted to do something to help others feeling the same way.

His anxiety attacks got so bad that he once collapsed and was hospitalised.

At least 20 per cent of the profits will go to mental health charity Mind.

He said he started the brand because he ‘wanted to give something back.’

It has already been endorsed by several celebrities, including Harry Redknapp, Dizzee Rascal and several premier league football players who have all been snapped wearing baseball caps with the Bridge logo.

The name Bridge comes from the fact that a bridge can help you get over something, as well as the significance of its strong foundations, good structure and the fact that you can only travel forward.

Lee said: ‘When you see a bridge, what do you think? It helps you get over something doesn’t it? That’s what I want it to do, help people get over something, whether that’s mental health or whatever they’re going through.’

The brand’s slogan ‘just speak out’ is important to the 44-year-old as he wants the brand to get people talking about mental health.

As well as accessories like caps and beanies, the brand stocks men and womens clothing and golfwear.

Lee hopes to make the brand as big as possible.

He said: ‘The more it makes the more I can give back.’

He played for Pompey in the 1990s and early 2000s and managed Havant and Waterlooville FC until earlier this year.

He said that Havant were very supportive while he was going through his anxiety and panic attacks.

He also spent four-and-a-half years in the army as a frontline rifleman.

For more information or to buy Bridge clothing go to www.bridgeclothing.co.uk or @officialbridgeclothing on Instagram.