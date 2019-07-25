Ex-Portsmouth winger opens up his own gym

A FORMER Portsmouth FC academy player has returned to the city to open his new business.

Jack Plummer, 30, played as a left-winger when he was at Pompey’s academy.

Now, having spent time in the United States, he has come home to open Jack Plummer Gym, in Fratton – the first of what he hopes will become a chain in the area.

The gym, in Unit Four of Fratton Industrial Estate in Rodney Road, will have a focus on the exercise techniques that Jack learned while out in LA – with an emphasis on psychology, nutrition, life-style and mental health.

He said: ‘I spent six years in LA, playing football and studying for a degree in Kinesiology at the University of California Irvine – a wide ranging subject centred on sport.

‘After graduating I built up a business as a personal trainer specialising in helping women.

‘When I decided to return to Portsmouth I wanted to open a gym that included all the elements of modern training that I had learned.’

The goal for Jack is to create an environment that isn’t intimidating or uncomfortable, regardless of your ability.

‘Jack Plummer Gym is especially designed so people always feel welcome – I meet all interested new members face-to-face and show them around,’ he said.

‘Nothing is intimidating and we can cater for highly experienced gym users as well as complete novices. It’s a friendly place and everybody talks to each other.

‘The speed at which we reached 100 members really surprised me – it took just two weeks – but word has got around very quickly.’

Gym membership costs £25 per month; for info go to facebook.com/J.PlummerGym.