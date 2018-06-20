Excitement builds ahead of new airline route

TRAVELLERS can now head to Skiathos as a new route is launched at Southampton Airport.

The first flight, provided by FlyLolo, will take off on July 3 at 3pm.

The airline will operate every Tuesday, totalling 14 flights until October 2.

The aircraft, operated by Flybe, is a 118-seater Embraer 195, however due to the short runway in Skiathos the aircraft has to operate with a restricted load of 97 passengers, giving plenty of room for people to stretch out.

Neil Garwood, managing director for Southampton Airport, said: ‘We are very proud to have the Skiathos route as part of our busy summer schedule. It’s a truly unique opportunity to be able to offer our passengers a direct connection from the UK’s south coast to Greece, and we are looking forward to the launch.’

Paul Dendle, the CEO of FlyLolo, said: ‘We are very excited about the Skiathos flight and based on the great support we have received we are looking forward to a big expansion for Summer 2019.’

The first flight is already 80 per cent sold. Fares are from £129pp on July 3 and £179pp on July 10.