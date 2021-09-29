Excitement builds as new skatepark in Wecock moves closer to completion thanks to Fareham firm L&S Concrete

Fareham based L&S Concrete has recently supplied the concrete for the new skatepark in Hobby Close, Waterlooville, as part of major renovation works taking place under the Wecock Farm Big Local Project.



L&S Concrete provided 11 ready mix volumetric concrete trucks and concrete line pumps, supplying over 100 cubic metres of concrete for the project.

The Wecock Big Local Partnership Board was formed in 2013 after the area was identified as one of 150 communities to be awarded a grant of £1million as part of the Lottery-funded Big Local Programme.



The latest part of the project includes major renovation works to the existing play area and skate park, including improved paths and lighting.

The installation of the new park will also see land raised and drainage improved on the adjacent football field on behalf of the Wecock Farm community by Havant Borough Council.

The impressive new skatepark was designed by the Freestyle Collective with the main contractors Reds Builders recommending L&S Concrete for the task.

Chris Straw, owner of Boardroom Skateparks and Freestyle Collective build consultant, said: ‘We have been extremely impressed with the service from L&S Concrete from start to finish, from their helpful customer service team through to the guys on the pumps.

‘The construction industry is currently experiencing huge shortfalls in materials, which is having a knock-on effect on many building and construction projects nationwide, however L&S Concrete has gone the extra mile to ensure we had no such problems with our concrete supply.

‘It is thanks, in no small part, to L&S Concrete that we were able to deliver this ambitious element of the project on time and on budget.’

L&S Concrete operations manager, Tony Willis, said: ‘It’s been a real pleasure to work on such an important local project that will result in an important facility for local kids.

‘As a business we continue to invest in our concrete plant and we are pleased to announce a further £400,000 investment in our concrete business, including three new vehicles, which will be hitting the roads in the coming weeks’

L&S Concrete and L&S Waste currently employ more than 150 people across Hampshire, and operates a fleet of 100 vehicles across its three sites in Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton.