Sunseeker 88 Yacht will be unveiled at Southampton Boat Show

This year’s Southampton International Boat Show takes place for nine days from Friday at Mayflower Park.

The show has run in different formats since 1969 and now sees more than 100,000 visitors flock to the city each year.

Last year’s show could not go ahead due to lockdown, and its delayed scaled-down version called Boats 2020 was meant to take place in late September but had the plug pulled at the last minute by Southampton City Council after fears it could help spread coronavirus.

Southampton Boat Show.

However, the organisers are hopeful about this year, with many big names making industry debuts, such the first UK reveal of the Sunseeker 88 Yacht and 65 Sport Yacht, and further show debuts of the Sunseeker all-new Predator 55 EVO(tm), Manhattan 55, and Predator 74 XPS.

Organiser British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson said: ‘We’re delighted that so many brands have chosen Southampton International Boat Show as the venue for their UK or world debuts.

‘It endorses our importance and standing in the world of international boat shows with manufacturers choosing the UK and Southampton as their key launch platform.’

Represented by Ancasta International Boat Sales, luxury power and sail brands Sanlorenzo, Beneteau Power and Lagoon Catamarans are also making UK and show debuts.

Other debuts include the Salona 46 sailing yacht and affordable inflatables with the Riber 322 iSUP.

This year also sees several debuts for electric powered craft including the Whisper 300 from Swallow Yachts and the Pulse 63 electric RIB from RS Electric Boats.

From SUPs to superyachts and everything in between, the Southampton International Boat Show is an on-water event, one of the largest in Europe and the biggest of its type in the UK.

The event provides a showcase for everything the leisure marine industry has to offer and an exciting family day out with many chances to get afloat.

Many Portsmouth-based businesses and organisations will be represented at the show, including the University of Portsmouth and charity Wetwheels.

Wetwheels has given more 35,000 disabled people the opportunity to spend time on the water onboard specially-built, fully accessible powerboats.

The charity’s founder Geoff Holt from Titchfield will be unveiling his ambitious plans to give 100,000 disabled people this experience, throughout the UK, by 2025.