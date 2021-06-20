From left, Layla Alderson, Kiva Scott, Alex Summer, manager Georgie Burton, Charlie Peters, and Jade Voller, all of Elle J hair and beauty salon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-23)

The hair and beauty salon, which is based on Privett Road, has joined the TOCA Salon Group.

It is now part of a group of 15 hair and beauty salons across the south.

Prior to joining the TOCA Salon Group, Elle J was independently owned by Jan and Mark Bloor after it was established 30 years ago.

From left, Layla Alderson, Kiva Scott, Alex Summer, manager Georgie Burton, Jade Voller and Charlie Peters, all of Elle J hair and beauty salon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-25)

Georgie Burton, salon manager, said: ‘I’m very excited, it’s great. I’ve never worked for a big corporation before.

‘I’ve worked here for 16 and a half years and we’ve seen quite a few changes.

‘Hopefully this will bring more opportunities, they’ve got some big ideas of how the salon’s going to be run. They want it to be a big success.’

Today the salon is also celebrating the 30th birthday of a member of staff, and the salon is filled with decorations. Afternoon tea was also delivered.

Tina Page, chief financial officer for the TOCA Salon Group, said: ‘Elle J is a staple in the Gosport community having been here for a number of years.

‘As soon as we viewed Elle J back in January, we knew we wanted it to be part of our developing group of salons due to the ambiance of the salon and the highly experienced team.

‘It has been a very challenging time for the hair and beauty industry, but Elle J has continued to thrive and this is definitely due to the impeccable service that the team provides.

‘Elle J has exponential potential with the copious amount of space available, even when numbers are restricted due to Covid, therefore we are looking to recruit more hair stylists from the local area.’

The salon currently has eight members of staff, and offers a range of hair and beauty treatments including colouring services, hair extensions, acrylic nails as well as gel manicures and pedicures.

Georgie said: ‘I’m just looking forward to seeing what the future holds and being part of a bigger group under one family.

‘I’ve got to meet a lot of other managers and it’s great to be in a team together.’

