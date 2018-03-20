Expert joins judging panel

THE founder of a Gosport-based company has been invited to judge at this year’s Heating and Ventilation Awards.

Marc Smith, founder of GHS Mechanical Electrical Engineering and its sister company Solved FM, saw his team shortlisted for three awards at last year’s event.

He will now return to the ceremony as a panel judge.

The event will take place at Grosvenor Hotel London on April 19 and more than 1,100 guests are expected to attend.

On being asked to join the judging panel, Marc said: ‘I was delighted to be asked to judge this year’s awards and be involved with the process, reviewing the best of the best operating in our industry.

‘In today’s market place we need to be constantly researching better ways to work for efficiency, reduction in costs and also our carbon footprint.’