F1 leading provider to stay in town

A LEADING supplier to the F1 and aerospace industry has secured new premises in Havant.

Component and tooling supplier Monolution has invested more than £1m into a one-acre site with 18,500sq ft of premises space, at Southmoor Lane.

The company is expanding its operation and will relocate from its existing site in Downley Road.

The move is expected to create eight jobs over a one-year period and is being done because the firm has outgrown its current site. Industrial commercial property specialists at the south coast offices of Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) acted for Monolution in the move.

Guy Jackson, associate director for the south coast industrial team at LSH, said: ‘Monolution has established itself as a leader in its sector and we were pleased to be able to help them find new high-quality premises that will allow them to grow even further.

‘The company was keen to stay in Havant and this new location is particularly appealing in terms of accessibility as it sits at the crossroads of the M27 corridor and the A3 corridor.

‘Havant Borough Council is a keen supporter of enterprising business and we were pleased that the planning permission process ran as smoothly as possible.’

Monolution specialises in the manufacture of components, composite tooling and jigs and fixtures.