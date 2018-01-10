Fake money mule job adverts

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people fell for a fake job advert trying to recruit a money mule.

Santander advertised for a criminal to launder money in a test to see how many people would apply.

A third of 2,000 people said they would apply for it and were looking for work.

The bank said it was concerned after people tried to apply for the ‘Money Spark Company’.

And seven per cent who were told it was a front for criminal activity said they would still apply.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, commented: ‘Santander is committed to helping consumers protect themselves against scams and fraud. Criminals often target vulnerable people, such as those desperate for a job, and our research illustrates how easily some people can be tricked into falling victim.

‘We are seeing a rise in the number of fake job ads.’