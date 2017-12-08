Fake underwear warning after border staff seize £1.5m stash at Hampshire port

Have your say

Counterfeit goods including more than £1.5 million worth of Calvin Klein underpants are among fake items seized at a Hampshire port.

Border Force officials found 82,320 Calvin Klein underpants and 1,440 Superdry hoodie tops worth about £100,000 at Southampton Port.

Calvin Klein underpants were among goods seized by Border Force officers at Southampton port. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Shoppers are being warned against buying fake goods in the run-up to Christmas as they hunt for bargains.

Other items found at the port included 450 counterfeit Dyson fans and Apple chargers worth approximately £182,500 and 2,112 Spiderman, Pokemon and Hello Kitty hand-held fans worth approximately £31,680.

Immigration minister Brandon Lewis said: ‘The international trade in counterfeits is linked to serious and organised crime and undercuts honest traders, damaging our economy.

‘Customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods.

‘We are determined to crack down on this criminality and have Border Force officers working 24 hours a day at ports, airports and mail sorting centres to identify and seize counterfeits.’

Sean Gigg, Border Force higher officer at Southampton Dock, said shipping crates were monitored using a large X-ray machine to check the items inside matched the manifest.

He said: ‘We are finding everything from counterfeit fans to counterfeit underpants, toys, cosmetics, watches, it’s anything that a counterfeiter can counterfeit.

‘Naturally at Christmas we are going to see a lot more counterfeits being intercepted simply because of the supply and demand in the UK.

‘To the average person it’s very important because you do not know what you are buying, you think you are buying a genuine product but it’s not really, it’s a counterfeit product that hasn’t been tested for safety standards.

‘So, an electrical item you could plug in and it could set on fire for instance or it could have small movable parts that could fall off and choke a small child.’

Seized items are destroyed and the rights holders can then decide whether to privately prosecute the importers.

Border Force South director Sue Young said: ‘Counterfeiters will look to capitalise and cash in where there is a demand for a product.

‘We urge consumers to be careful with their purchases. If the price appears too good to be true, either at a car boot sale, a market stall or online, it probably is.’