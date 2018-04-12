Family firm chairman up for big personality prize

Have your say

THE CHAIRMAN of a long- running family business has been nominated for a national award.

Stuart Mason-Elliott, of Elliotts Builders Merchants, has been shortlisted in the Industry Personality category of the Builders Merchant Journal Industry Awards.

During his time with the firm, based in Fareham, Stuart has helped to raise more than £4m for causes through a charity he founded — Challenge Adventure Charities.

Stuart is the fifth generation of the Elliott family to run the company from 1985 to 2014. The firm is currently celebrating its 175th year.

Throughout his time as company MD, Stuart saw the opening of six new branches and three acquisitions.

Stuart said: ‘It’s a real honour to have been nominated

‘I’ve been lucky enough to play a role in Elliotts’ growth over the last 40 years and still play an active part in my role as chairman.

‘Elliotts is also up for three further awards, including Best Marketing Campaign for recreation of delivery through Southampton by horse & cart and Multiple Merchant of the Year.

‘This is testament to the hard work of our employees and tops off our 175th anniversary celebrations.’