Family firm from Fareham scoops Britain’s top business award from the Queen 

OWNERS of a family-run phone cover business are today celebrating being named one of the nation’s best firms by the Queen.

EasySkinz, which operates from Salterns Lane, Fareham, is one of 201 businesses from across the UK to be recognised today as part of the monarch’s Queen’s Award.

The accolades, now in their 53rd year, are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, with companies from across the nation recognised for their contribution in four categories.

EasySkinz managing director Hristo Totochev was blown away by winning the award International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

The 28-year-old businessman said: ‘We just couldn’t believe it. This is the most prestigious business award in the UK and we're truly honoured to win it.

‘I don’t have any words to explain how much this means to us. We never expected to win. It’s just amazing.’

EasySkinz was established in 2014 and is run by Mr Totchev and his family.

They design, develop and manufacture skins as a novelty way to protect and recolour smartphones and electronic devices.

Since starting, the company has grown rapidly creating new skins for every model of phone coming onto the market.

In the space of two years, from 2015, the firm’s exports soared from £275,241 to £1,161,000 by the end of 2017 – with 87 per cent of sales now coming from overseas.

The thriving company now sells to 140 countries worldwide, with impressive sales in the USA, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Mr Totchev said: ‘It was a hard start. Nobody knew about us at first. But since then we have grown the business massively.

‘We have grown so rapidly it has been amazing. Everything is designed, made and built in Fareham before being shipped worldwide.’

Mr Totchev hopes the accolade will now spur on an amazing five years for the business, which he aims to grow even more.

He added. ‘We just really want to show people and prove to others that we do the right business.’

Previous winners have seen a 73 per cent boost to their international sales.

EasySkinz will join the other winners during an awards event at Buckingham Palace later this year.