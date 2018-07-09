Family-run salon in Hill Head celebrates being ranked in top 100

A FAMILY-RUN hair and beauty business that has been going for nearly six decades is celebrating after it was voted one of the best in the country.

Hill Head Hair and Beauty Salon was listed in the Top 100 in the UK by Schwarzkopf and the Creative Head magazine. To celebrate, the salon held a Schwarzkopf big hair do event and clients old and new were invited.

They were given free advice, as well as demonstrations and choosing a style from a big hair do menu.

Salon owner Rachael Riches said: ‘The event went very well and one of the styles we demonstrated was a Great Gatsby style, ready for a lovely ladies show.’

The event saw free drinks and goody bags and it proved a hit with around 50 people attending.

It was advertised on the salon’s Facebook page, where staff also showcase their work and styles each day. It is because of this Facebook page that the salon was recognised by Schwarzkopf.

Rachael said: ‘I have a very good team who post a lot on social media. They posted so much that we actually went viral. My team are amazing.’

Hill Head Hair and Beauty Salon has been running for 58 years and it is currently in the third generation of family ownership.

The business started in the 1960s in Rachael’s mother’s back room and it has come along way since then, with the whole family involved.

Rachael and her daughter Fiona currently work at the salon in Crofton Lane.

Rachael said: ‘I look forward to the next 60 years. I hope that we can keep the salon in the family, although I won’t be pushing for my grandchildren to come here but you never know what could happen.

‘I’d like to thank the long-standing customers, without them we wouldn’t be where we are now.’

There will be another event held at the salon in September.