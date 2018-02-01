Family solicitor’s advice for ‘divorce month’ couples

AS JANUARY is typically the most popular month for married couples to decide to divorce, a solicitor has given his opinion on the subject.

Family solicitor Bryan Scant, an expert from the Portsmouth office at Coffin Mew, has said he believes that many January divorces are ‘hangovers from the previous year’.

He said: ‘January is frequently referred to as being ‘‘divorce month’’, with the first working Monday of the new year having a reputation as the day when most people get in touch with solicitors to start divorce proceedings.

‘Those couples that had a blistering row over the Christmas turkey can breathe a little easier – my experience is that many January divorces are hangovers from the previous year, where couples have put off dealing with formalities over the Christmas period.’

The solicitor provides help and guidance for those looking to enter into divorce proceedings.

Bryan said: ‘Discuss with your spouse in the first instance before getting in touch with a solicitor to formally progress matters.

‘There is no point in delaying or dragging it out. My advice would be that if you have decided that your marriage is over then formalise it, for everyone’s sake.’