Have your say

HOVERTRAVEL has revealed that children will travel free this weekend.

The company says that two children between five and 15 can travel free with every paying adult between Southsea and Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

Customers can only book in the Ryde and Southsea terminals on the day of travel and must quote ‘Secret Flights’ to take advantage of the offer.

The company says it is for day returns only this weekend and can’t be booked online.

To find out more call 01983 717700.