Fareham Borough Council wins two awards for its Solent Airport development 

A COUNCIL is celebrating after its business park development won two awards.

Fareham Borough Council won ‘Development of the Year’ and ‘Business Park Innovation of the Year’ for its Faraday Business Park, which is part of Solent Airport at Daedalus, at the South Coast Property Awards.

The awards took place last week at the Ageas Bowl.

Council leader Sean Woodward said: ‘We are delighted to win these awards and be recognised for all the hard work that has been done to make a success of Solent Airport at Daedalus.’

Deputy leader Trevor Cartwright said: ‘It was a great honour to have received these awards.’