Fareham business mentor celebrates 40 years in business

A BUSINESS mentor is celebrating his 40th year in business this month.

Colin Bielckus, from Whiteley, Fareham is celebrating reaching the milestone.

Colin, whose expertise is now in business finance, growth and development, said that when he started out working in an accountancy practice, he never thought he would reach the milestones he has done throughout the four decades of his career.

In 2002 Colin set up Avenue Business Services ABS and alongside that business he is known as The Outsourced Finance Director, assisting with strategic planning and wealth management to give business owners peace of mind and greater financial security.

He said: ‘The span of knowledge and business acumen accrued over the years has kept me in good stead plus working with my daughter, Penelope, on her travel blogging business keeps me up to date with the latest technology and social media platforms too.

‘It never ceases to amaze me how far the business world has come in four decades. Keeping one step ahead of the game these days and diversifying your business to suit the current trends and markets is vital.

‘Occupation changes and new careers developing with the ever-evolving business arena means you need to keep a very open mind and build a strong network of professionals in all sorts of areas of business to take up opportunities and act immediately.

‘I still love what I do and despite doing it for forty years it’s not boring at all, honestly! It has changed so much, and you must move with it. Business owners need more than a set of accounts these days, it’s much more than that they need advice, guidance and coaching too.’

In his spare time, Colin is chairman of finance at my Whiteley Town Council and a member of the district team in the Rotary organisation.

He also offers advice to several charities, including in the education sector.