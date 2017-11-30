Fareham care home makes improvements

THE leadership of a care home has improved, a health watchdog inspector has said.

Tudor Lodge Nursing Home, in Fareham, has seen its governance systems improved and a robust action plan drawn up to make changes at the residence.

Following a previous inspection by the Care Quality Commission, the care home in Newgate Lane had been given an overall rating of ‘good’ but the well-led criteria was rated ‘requires improvement’.

Now, after another inspection, the well-led category has a new rating of ‘good’.

The report said: ‘After our inspection the provider sent us an action plan which detailed the improvements they were going to make. We returned to conduct a focused inspection and were satisfied improvements had been made.’