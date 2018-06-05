Fareham coach firm partners with major new cycle event

AN AWARD-WINNING coach firm has been named official travel partner for a new 100-mile cycle race.

Lucketts Travel, in Fareham, will provide its coaches and mini-buses to transport marshals for the debut Velo South on September 23.

About 15,000 cyclists will set off from Goodwood Motor Circuit for the sportive. Riders will travel through the Goodwood Estate and West Sussex, before a grandstand finish at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Jon Ridgeon, CSM active chairman, organisers of the event, said: ‘We are looking forward to working with Lucketts to make this exciting sportive a huge success in its first year.

‘For us, safety is of utmost importance and Lucketts is a perfect fit due to its reputation for providing a first-class, reliable service.’

Ian Luckett, director at Lucketts, added: ‘We’re big supporters of any event that encourages people to get up and experience the thrill of cycling. We couldn’t be prouder to be involved with the inaugural Velo South and riders can be assured they’ll get a big cheer from all of our drivers on the day.’

Lucketts won Large Business of the Year at the The News Business Excellence Awards in 2015 and was shortlisted in the same category in 2017 and 2018.