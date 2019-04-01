Fareham coach firm’s busy day helping Portsmouth fans get to Checkatrade Trophy final

Have your say

IT wasn’t just Portsmouth FC marking one of the most important days in its recent history on Sunday.

Fareham coach firm Lucketts Travel undertook one of its biggest operations to date – transporting more than 2,000 fans to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

Emma Webber, Alfie Walker and Nadine Walker. Portsmouth FC fans making their way to Wembley with coach firm Lucketts. Picture by Innes Marlow

In the space of around an hour the company safely boarded thousands of fans onto more than 40 vehicles at Fratton Park.

Extra logistical staff, drivers and vehicles were brought in specially for the day, ensuring all ran like clockwork.

And it was a occasion to celebrate for the Pompey fans as they side lifted the trophy, following a tense penalty shootout win over Sunderland.

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘It was a huge operation but this is where Lucketts really comes into its own.

‘With weeks of planning beforehand we were able to make sure the day ran smoothly and customers had a great experience.’