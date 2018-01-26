Fareham council holding consultations on changes to development levy

RESIDENTS are being asked to give their thoughts on possible changes to what infrastructure new developments need to have.

Fareham Borough Council is consulting on changes to its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Regulation 123 List and is inviting comments.

The CIL is a charge on new developments to fund infrastructure within the town.

The proposed changes would allow the council to seek separate contributions for education provision, where it can be demonstrated there will be a shortfall in school places to meet the demand arising from particular development proposals.

Councillor Keith Evans, executive member for planning and development at the council, said: ‘I would encourage all interested parties to have their say. Any representations received will be considered when the council’s executive makes its decision.’

Comments can be submitted by emailing khayler@fareham.gov.uk before 5pm on February 1.