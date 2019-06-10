Fareham engineering firm wins energy efficiency award

Have your say

A FAREHAM firm has picked up an award for its engineering work.

Fareham engineering company The Aqua Group has been recognised at the 2019 Data Centre Solutions Awards for their commitment to energy efficient data centre design.

Aqua won the “Data Centre Energy Efficiency Project of the Year” category at the ceremony on Thursday May 16.

They picked up the award for a project undertaken for their client 4D, a UK based colocation provider.

The awards, now in their ninth year, recognise providers, product designers, suppliers and

manufacturers working within the data centre arena.

Entries are validated by a specialist panel and then a shortlist is put to a vote.

Mike West, Data Centre Projects Manager for Aqua Group said: ‘We were absolutely delighted to win a DCS Award.

‘Being a finalist was an achievement but to win really was the icing on the cake.

‘It’s great recognition for everyone involved in the project and showcases our commitment to improving our environment by reducing energy consumption and substantially reducing CO2 emissions which impact global warming.’

The ceremony was held at the Leonardo Royal St Paul’s Hotel and featured entertainment from

stand-up comedian Zoe Lyons.