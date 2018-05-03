Fareham firm scoop a coveted royal award

Have your say

A TECH firm has received one of the UK’s highest accolades for business success.

Protec Technical Ltd have scooped the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the second time in five years, praised in the international trade category for its improved year-on-year export figures.

The Fareham-based company is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. It supplies technically-skilled staff across a range of industries worldwide.

Later this year, two members of staff will attend Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

Director of aircraft maintenance, Martyn Smith, said: ‘We are delighted to be a recipient of this prestigious award.

‘We believe very strongly in the work we do and it’s great to know that we not only make a difference to people’s lives, but are also helping to boost the UK economy.’

Managing director Malcolm Roberts said: ‘We really appreciate our efforts being recognised by the Queen’s Award.

‘We put this down to the hard work and determination of our team’