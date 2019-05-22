 Fareham funeral director challenges falling death rates claim by national chain                           

CLAIMS by national funeral provider Dignity that falling death rates are to blame for sliding profits has been challenged by funeral director James Keen.

Dignity blamed a 15 per cent fall in revenues and 42 per cent fall in profits for the first quarter of the year on a 12 per cent fall in the number of people dying.

But Mr Keen, of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, which has offices in Titchfield, Park Gate and Botley, said that had not been his experience.

‘We have actually seen a five per cent increase in the number of funerals in the first quarter of the year,’ said Mr Keen.

He said his firm had been successful due to its reasonable prices and good customer service.