Fareham has been named the top place in the UK to retire

FOR people looking to downsize after retiring, a town in Hampshire has come out on top.

Fareham has topped a survey in Yopa’s 2019 Downsizers Guide for the top destination for retirees with advantanges including relatively affordable house prices, proximity to the sea and the amenities of Portsmouth on its doorstep.

The estate agent’s list also included Chichester in West Sussex which was the most expensive place in the list but got high scores thanks to its low crime rates, high median age of local residents and high average life satisfaction.

Rushmoor in Hampshire also made the list with the honour of being the happiest place in England and Wales.

Ben Poynter, CEO of Yopa, said: ‘Our 2019 Downsizers Guide takes into account the common worries when moving - from house prices to happiness levels and crime rates to pollution.

‘I'd urge people to investigate new locations they might not have considered before - for affordable house prices and close proximity to the sea, why not consider Fareham in Hampshire?’

The survey also found that when it comes to downsizing that having a garden is the most desired feature with over a third (33 per cent) revealing that this is the thing they wouldn’t want to give up.