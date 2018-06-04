Fareham home care service wins in top 20 awards

A HOME care firm has won an award based on the glowing recommendations it received from its clients, their families and friends.

Home Instead Senior Care, in Fareham, specialises in providing at-home care to the elderly and has been named one of the 20 most recommended providers as part of the Home Care Awards 2018.

The awards are based on reviews left on the Home Care website and this is the fourth year running the Fareham and Gosport office has taken one of the top spots.

The business was rated highly across all categories including overall standard, staff, care/support, management, treating people with dignity and value for money.

John James, owner of Home Instead Fareham, said: ‘We have been recognised every year since we started and every year the reviews provided by our clients have given us a score of 10/10.

‘A fantastic caregiver team backed up by our dedicated office team is what makes it happen.’