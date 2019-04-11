Have your say

AN INDIAN takeaway in Fareham is hoping to smash its previous fundraising efforts – as it donates all its takings from one night to good causes.

Gandhi Indian takeaway in Anjou Road is holding the charity fundraiser on Monday from 4.45pm in aid of Cancer Research UK and the Mayor of Fareham’s chosen charities – Abby's Heroes, Acts of Kindness Solent and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust.

Mayor of Fareham Councillor Susan Bayford will be getting hands on in the kitchen from 4.45pm.

Owner Abu-Suyeb Tanzam has been running an annual event for 11 years and has raised more than £13,000 for charity.

He said: ‘This is an exciting moment. I’ve been waiting for this day all year.

‘I need to thank my customers, because they show their support all the time.’