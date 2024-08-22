Fareham IT company sets new benchmark with groundbreaking ICO legal services certification

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matrix IT has become one of the first organisations to be awarded the newly established Legal services Operational privacy Certification Scheme (LOCS:23).

The ICO-approved accreditation, which ensures robust data protection across law firms and their solution partners, is the world’s first official GDPR certification for Legal Service Providers.

Specialising already within the legal IT Managed Service Provider Matrix has set high standards for data security through robust encryption, secure data sharing, and reliable network protection.

Their dedicated efforts to reflecting strong data governance, proactive risk management has highlighted their commitment to enhancing data security practices, ensuring that client data is protected at the highest level.

Kev Penny, Louise Gascoigne, Matt Faulkner, Steve Carnell, and Nic Cronin.

To obtain LOCS:23 accreditation, legal service providers follow three key steps: review the LOCS:23 Certification Standard to understand the controls, implement necessary policies and processes with possible consultant assistance, and finally, undergo an audit by an independent Certification Body to confirm compliance and secure the certification.

Successfully completing all three requirements, Matrix IT also offered consultancy services to help other organisations achieve compliance, demonstrating their leadership in the field.

Matt Faulkner – Managing Director said: “We're proud to have achieved this valuable accreditation, which not only affirms our commitment to data security but also provides our clients with an extra layer of assurance.

“The certification reflects our dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding, the standards required by GDPR. It’s a valuable opportunity to step back, review our practices comprehensively, and ensure that our clients' data is handled with the utmost care and security.”

For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/