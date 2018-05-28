Fareham IT firm raises cash with wellness week

STAFF from an IT firm raised money for a charity project through a week of activities.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Taylor Made Computer Solutions, based in Fareham, put on a range of activities to promote wellness among staff and raise money for a local counselling project.

Staff did mindfulness colouring-in, gaming, bike rides, lunchtime walks and ate healthy foods. Throughout the week they clocked up 35 miles in lunchtime walks, cycled 85 miles on an indoor bike, baked 70 cookies and brownies and ate 56 portions of fruit.

The week saw staff raise more than £250 for The Moving On Project in Fareham, which provides support and counselling to young people.

Nigel Taylor, managing director, said: ‘We are thrilled our week focusing on wellness has not just helped our staff but also raise money for this important project.

‘Wellness is about more than being fit and healthy – it’s about being happy and here at Taylor Made we do everything we can to ensure staff feel great.’