Fareham IT firm welcomes new fleet of electric BMWs

WITH an estimated 126,000 electric vehicles currently on the UK’s roads, a Fareham-based firm is getting in on the action with the arrival of its electric fleet.

Six brand new cars pulled into Taylor Made Computer Solutions offices as part of the firm’s pledge to a greener future.

One of Taylor Made's electric cars is charged up

The BMWi3’s are just the start of the company’s move towards having an entirely electric fleet.

Founder and managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘The entire team was so excited about the arrival of the new electric cars and couldn’t wait to see them pull up outside the office.

‘We’re well-known for our branded cars and can’t wait to get these new, greener vehicles out on the road,

‘Our customers span across the entire south of England, from Poole in the west to Brighton and London in the east.

‘We’ll be able to use our chargers before we leave and top up with rapid charges on the road if necessary for longer journeys.’

Compass Leasing, a Portsmouth-based business, helped the IT company in its switch to electric.

Phil Page from Compass Leasing said: ‘We are seeing a real rise in demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles here in Hampshire.

‘We’re only expecting that to rise as manufacturers start producing more and more electric vehicles, with greater range and battery capacity.

‘It was our pleasure to help Taylor Made start its electric car journey and hope it’ll encourage other businesses to follow suit.’

Nigel said that the firm is hoping to benefit the environment with its fleet. He added: ‘Our current vehicles have relatively low emissions, but we’re keen to take our carbon footprint down even lower.

‘Making a positive impact on the world around us is important to all of us here at Taylor Made.’