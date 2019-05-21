Fareham Leisure Centre named one of the UK’s best centre is one of the  UK’s best  

A LEISURE centre has been named as one of the nation’s best.

Fareham Leisure Centre is the finalist for Centre of the Year (South) in the Active Uprising Awards.

The facility, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, has been shortlisted alongside eight other sites.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active contract manager, said: ‘We’re delighted to have been shortlisted at the Active Uprising Awards. It’s an honour to have been recognised for the hard work and dedication the team put in every single day.​​​​​​​

‘We’re up against some other fantastic facilities and I want to congratulate them all to have been named as finalists.’

The Active Uprising Awards, run by ukactive, will be taking place on June 6 at Manchester Central.

It recognises the UK’s best leisure centres, health clubs, gyms and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional standards across all areas operation.