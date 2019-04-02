Fareham menswear shop launches a sale to banish the ‘Brexit blues’

A FAREHAM shopkeeper is hoping to banish the ‘Brexit blues’ by knocking down his prices.

The157store, a menswear clothing store, in West Street, Fareham has started a ‘Brexit Sale’.

Store manager Tyler Adams said: ‘In amongst all the negative press on Brexit, high street retailing and economy deflation, we've decided to launch a 'Brexit Sale'.

‘We noticed a drop in mood and footfall in March. The aim of this sale is to try to turn the negatives into positives, and we've had a record response on this promotion as opposed to our previous mid-season clearances.

‘We are very lucky to be bucking the trend of menswear retailers that are closing down. Everyone loves a bargain and it's so nice to see people coming into our store and leaving with smiles on their faces in light of the miserable drawn out Brexit news coverage.’

The shop, which featured on Channel 4's Mary Portas Secret Shopper in 2016, sells a range of labels including Liam Gallagher’s label Pretty Green, Lyle & Scott, Ellesse & Lambretta.

For more details go to facebook.com/the157store/