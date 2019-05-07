Fareham MP Suella Braverman praises cyber security company Beyond Encryption’s work to protect firms from email hackers

A CYBER security firm has been praised by an MP for its efforts keeping businesses safe from hackers.

Segensworth-based Beyond Encryption was celebrated by Fareham MP and former Brexit minister, Suella Braverman during the politician’s visit to the site’s Gloster Court HQ.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘I was fascinated to learn about the work carried out by Beyond Encryption. It has never been more vital as threats to both businesses and indeed our national security are never far from the headlines.’

The firm runs an email encryption service to protect businesses from hackers. Paul Holland, the firm’s boss, said: ‘Most people assume that if their email provider is a big, well-known name that their emails are protected. That’s certainly not always the case. Cyber criminals can read information and attachments sent via email, just like someone in a sorting office could read your postcard. The risks with this are colossal.’