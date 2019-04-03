Fareham pub undergoes £300,000 refurbishment and will see cocktail bar and VIP area brought in

Have your say

A PUB in the centre of Fareham is currently undergoing a £300,000 refurbishment.

Slug & Lettuce, in West Street, plans to reopen on Sunday, April 7.

Sarah Cook, general manager, said: ‘We are thrilled to be reopening Slug & Lettuce for the people of Fareham.

‘We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re the go-to destination for any get together – from grabbing a midweek bite-to-eat to big nights out and celebrations. We are here to make any occasion fabulous.’

The revamped venue will boast a new bar and deluxe décor. It will also feature a cocktail masterclass station, bird cage seating and VIP private hire area.

The pub, partially set in an old church, was formerly the Vanguard, before it turned into a Slug & Lettuce in 2014.