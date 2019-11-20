Fareham teacher wins competition for lifesize Father Christmas cake that you can sit on

A PRIMARY school teacher wowed the crowds at the world’s biggest cake show with a life-sized Father Christmas cake.

Part time cake blogger and YouTube creator, Rob Baker-Gall, from Fareham, created the supersized creation to be the centrepiece of a Santa’s Grotto with a difference – everything on display was created from cake, including an edible fireplace and even a life-sized animatronic reindeer.

Niki Tomkinson with her autumn-inspired wedding cake, for which she won the Bronze Award at the World's Largest Cake Show.

The grotto was also entirely interactive, with many of the cakes featuring motorised moving parts, lights, sounds and crowds could even sit on Santa’s lap.

Rob’s father, David Baker is an experienced engineer and he was able to lend some of his skills and expertise to help him figure out how to bring his elaborate plans to life.

Working alongside his teaching role at Padnell Infants School in Cowplain, Rob, who runs Mr Baker’s Cakes, spent around three weeks building his giant confection, starting with an elaborate structure to ensure that visitors to the show could sit on the cake without damaging it, before crafting an enormous armchair from rice cereal and marshmallows and sculpting Santa from chocolate cake and chocolate ganache.

Transporting Santa to the show at Birmingham’s NEC necessitated the hire of a large van with a tail lift as it was too large and heavy to lift, but the cake attracted scores of people who queued to get a photo with it.

The interactive display was designed to raise funds and bring awareness to Help Harry Help Others, a charity that supports children touched by cancer and their families.

The charity was started in memory of Harry Moseley, a young fundraiser who was inspired to act following the death of his close friend and fellow cancer patient Robert Harley.

In addition to his festive creation, the Cake International weekend also saw Rob enter the show’s prestigious competitions, scooping a gold medal and taking home the Best in Class award for the collaboration category.

Rob’s close friend Niki, who owns Sweet Creation LTD also came along to the event and scooped up more awards.

She won the Bronze Award for her autumn-inspired wedding cake complete with autumn leaves, a pumpkin and a robin.