Farlington-based Gemma lighting holds gala-themed party and awards evening to celebrate a decade of business

THE CHAMPAGNE was on ice and the bow-ties were all correctly done up for this lighting company’s 10th birthday party.

Gemma Lighting in Farlington threw a gala-style party and awards evening for its birthday at the Royal Maritime Club in Portsmouth last week.

The LED lighting manufacturer’s owners Helen and Craig Manuel hosted the event, which saw employees and their families, a suppliers, customers and associates of the business from the last 10 years come together for a night of celebrations.

There was a champagne reception and three-course meal with wine in the Trafalgar Ballroom.

A film was premiered showcasing what the firm does and how it manufactures its LED lights.

The new company strapline was also revealed as ‘the UK’s lighting company’.

After the meal, awards were presented to the company’s biggest performers, with various categories such as rising star, positive attitude, team player and inspirational leader.

Awards were also given for long service, with Tim Bowen, Jason Cupit, Darren Woodhouse and John King receiving the top award of 10 years’ service, having been with the company from the first day of trading.

William Manuel received the lifetime achievement award, having started the Gemma Group more than 40 years ago.

Mark Major won the outstanding employee award.

Portsmouth MPs Steven Morgan and Penny Mordaunt joined the celebrations and presented the trophies to award-winners.

A raffle was held which raised £510 for the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth’s Charity appeal.

To round the night up, attendees took to the dancefloor to enjoy live music from band Decade.

The firm, which is at Marshlands Spur, Farlington, has grown significantly over the last ten years and has worked on projects across the UK, at several Marriott hotels as well as Radisson Blu hotels and Leicester Police.

It has won several categories in The News Business Excellence Awards over the years, and now invests back into the city each year by sponsoring the awards, raising money for several Portsmouth charities and working with the University of Portsmouth to give graduates training and placement opportunities.