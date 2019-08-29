Farlington's hidden gem will take you back in time to the 1960s

HUNGRY people can take a trip back to the 1960s with this retro diner.

Portsmouth Truckstop is a hidden gem in Farlington, with a completely ’50s and ’60s themed interior.

The family-run diner, which is popular with truck drivers from up and down the country, sits in the ‘railway triangle’ in Farlington on Walton Road, welcoming lorry and truck drivers who are taking a break from driving.

It is owned by David O’Donnell, who turned his existing cafe into a retro-themed diner to celebrate his favourite era and bring some nostalgia into Portsmouth.

He is joined by his daughter Aimie O’Donnell, who is the secretary of the business, and two sons Paul Wright, who manages the diner and Lewis O’Donnell, who is the chef.

Although the diner has been open for 20 years, the family said that not many people know they exist and they tend to be well-known only with truck and lorry drivers and with the jiving community.

Aimie said: ‘My dad is a big fan of the ’50s and ’60s and it was his dream to own a diner, so he decided to redecorate and make it ’60s themed.

‘We’ve been around for decades but no one knows we exist, we’re so hidden away.’

They offer giant full-english breakfast meals to suit truck drivers’ appetites, as well as other breakfast, lunch and dinner until 8 pm.

They also serve up traditional cocktails and milkshakes.

Most of the meals served at the diner are themed based on ’50s and ’60s icons, as well as major motorways, such as the Elvis burger, The Beatles burger, the A27 breakfast and the M27 breakfast.

They also have a resident ‘jiver’, Dave Lovegrove, who hosts jiving sessions on the first Sunday of every month, welcoming lovers of the erato enjoy a roast dinner and a dance.

Many of them bring along their classic cars, which they park in the diner’s car park.

He also runs jiving classes on Wednesday evenings to teach people who want to learn the dance.